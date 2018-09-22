The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has donated relief materials worth several millions of naira to victims of flood disaster in Anambra.

Mr Walson Ibarakuno-Barandon, Coordinator of NEMA, South East Zone, handed over the materials to Mr Paul Odenigbo, the Executive Secretary, Anambra State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) on Saturday in Awka.

The materials donated were food and non-food items like: 600 bags of rice, 300 bags of garri, 600 bags of cement, 200 cartons of Milo, 300 bags of beans, 1,000 cartons of OMO and 300 cartons of tin tomato.

Other items were: 2,000 pieces of treated mosquito nets, 1,000 pieces of toilet soap, 1, 500 pieces of printed wax, 150 kegs of vegetable oil, 150 bags of salts, 150 bags of sugar and 150 kegs of red oil, among others.

Ibarakuno-Barandon said that the materials were meant to alleviate the sufferings of victims of the flood disaster in parts of Anambra.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that nine out of 21 Local Government Areas in Anambra located close to the River Niger were named among places that would possibly witness flood disaster this year by weather experts.

Ibarakuno-Barandon explained that the agency brought the items to cushion the effects of the disaster.

The NEMA chief said that NEMA Emergency Assessment Team would commence on-the-spot assessment of the areas hit by flood by Sept.22.

“The assessment by our team would enable the agency have adequate account of the impact of the disaster to enable us make proper recommendations to the Federal Government for further actions’’, he said.

Ibarakuno-Barandon urged the state government to see the relief materials as symbolic, showing that the Federal Government under President Muhammadu Buhari shares the pains of the flood victims in Anambra.

“No amount of relief materials given to victims of disaster would be enough to take care of their losses but the Federal Government is trying to give succour to the victims through this donation’’, he said.

Odenigbo, who responded on behalf of Anambra Government, expressed gratitude to the Federal Government for the prompt intervention.

“What they have brought would go a long way in assisting the flood victims in the various camps.

“We have made a case to the Federal Government and what NEMA brought today, if we add it to donations from other organisations, people in the various IDP camps will not go hungry, ’’ he said.

Odenigbo said that apart from provision of foods and non-food materials, the state Ministries of Environment, Health and Public Utilities were working to ensure proper hygienic environment in the camps to avoid outbreak of diseases.

He, however, advised those staying in the camps to cooperate with the camp officials, noting that as soon as the water recedes they would return to their communities.

NAN reports that the Anambra Government established 28 Internally Displaced Persons camps across the state in readiness for the 2018 flooding predicted by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency.