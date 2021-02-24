



The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has commenced the distribution of relief materials worth N500 million to flood victims in eight Local Government Areas in Imo State.

The operations, said the Head of Imo/Abia Operations of the agency, Evans Ugoh, is in fulfilment of the assurance from NEMA Director-General Mr Mohammed Mohammed that the agency will continue to support victims of disasters across the country.

Ugoh listed benefiting local governments areas during the flag-off of the distribution on Tuesday to include Ohaji-Egbema, Oguta, Obowo and Ihite-Uboma.

Others are Isiala-Mbano, Mbaitoli, Ikeduru and Owerri West local government areas.

He disclosed that flood and windstorm ravaged many homes in Imo in 2020 which he said attracted NEMA to give assistance to affected communities.





‘You may recall the devastating flood and windstorm disaster that ravaged some communities in the different local government of the state in 2020 that left many homeless, while properties were destroyed.

‘The report of the incident came to us through the community leaders and the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and we conducted an assessment of the affected areas and today the federal government has come to cushion the effect,’ he said.

The relief packages include food items like rice, garri, beans, salt and palm oil.

Other items consist of blankets, mosquito nets, mattresses, cement, roofing sheets and celing boards, among others.

Ugoh advised community leaders to ensure the distribution of the materials are not politicised, while also commending the government of Imo and other state functionaries for their role in ensuring the release of the relief items.