



The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), has distributed relief materials to victims of fire disasters in Akoko area of Ondo State.

The Head, Ekiti Operations Office of NEMA, Mr Olusegun Afolayan, distributed the materials to the victims on Friday in Akugba.

The victims that benefited were those affected by a gas explosion and a fire outbreak in Akungba Akoko and Iwaro Oka on Oct. 18 and Oct. 31, 2020 respectively.

It will be recalled that some students of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, were affected by the gas explosion.

Newsmen report that materials shared were roofing sheets, food items, bags of cement and mattresses, among others.

Afolayan said that the relief materials were just to cushion the effect of the disaster.

He noted that the duty of the agency was also to ensure the protection of lives and property of the citizens were guaranteed.

He said the agency had earlier carryed out post disaster assessment to determine the needs of the affected persons.

The head called on state governments across the country to establish and equip local emergency management committees.





Afolayan said the creation of local emergency management committees would enhance early warning system and reduce response time during emergencies.

The member representing Akoko South East/South West Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Mr Ade Adeogun, expressed joy that Federal Government had responded to the plights of the victims.

Adeogun said he was already speaking with the Federal Ministry of Works to reduce the numbers of articulated vehicles plying the akugba route to forestall future road crashes.

He urged the ministry to fast-track the repair of the alternative routes so as to reduce the numbers of articulated vehicles passing through Akungba to prevent incessant accidents.

The state Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, said the state was constantly in touch with the federal government on how to evert incessant road crashes in the area.

Akeredolu, represented by the Chief of Staff, Deputy Governor’s Office, Dr Jimmy Kuffour, said the beneficiaries were the real victims of the disasters.

One of the beneficiaries, Omoare Ojo, thanked NEMA for the intervention and said that the materials would go a long way in cushioning the effect of the disaster on them.