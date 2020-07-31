



The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has distributed relief materials to victims of bandits attack in five communities of Batsari Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The distribution of the items is part of federal government’s efforts at assuaging the plight of citizens in states affected by insecurity.

Newsmen reports that bandits, armed with AK-47 rifles, had last Wednesday launched fresh onslaughts on five communities of Garin Zaki, Yar Jiba, Salihawr Dakamna, Kukar Samu and Kurmiyal in the council area.

Items distributed included 1,000 bags of rice, 1,000 bags of beans, 1,000 bags of maize, 50 cartons of Milo, 50 cartons of powdered milk, 50 bags of 50 kg sugar, 167 cartons of seasoning and 3,500 pieces of women’s clothing.

Others are 2,500 pieces of children’s clothing, 83 cartons of tin tomatoes, 2,000 pieces of blankets, 2,000 pieces of nylon mats, 2,000 pieces of mattresses, 100 kegs of 20 litres vegetable oil, 50 bags of salt, 50 cartons of detergents, 63 cartons of bathing soap and five cattle.

The Director General of the agency, Muhammadu Muhammed, while presenting the materials to the beneficiaries, lamented over the prevailing security challenges facing the state.

He said the relief materials were meant to be distributed to victims at Garin Zaki, Yar Jiba, Salihawr Dakamna, Kukar Samu and Kurmiyal communities.





Muhammed, represented by the Assistant Director, Relief and Rehabilitation, Mr Godwin Tepikor, said preliminary report on the incidence showed that many of the

affected persons lost their means of livelihood, hence the donation.

He warned traditional rulers of the affected communities against diversion of the relief materials, saying the agency would not condone any irregularities.

He said: “I am here to convey the sympathy of the federal government to our citizens who are victims of the unfortunate banditry attack of Wednesday, 29th July, 2020 in Garin Zaki, Yar Jiba, Salihawr Dakamna, Kukar Samu and Kurmiyal communities of Batsari Local Government Area, Katsina State.

“Preliminary report on the sad incidence indicate that many of the affected persons have lost their belonging, including households items, foods and livestock.

“It is on this note that President Muhammadu Buhari directed the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, to activate the National Emergency Management Agency to provide succour to affected persons.

“These materials are meant for the victims of the five communities. Nobody should divert the materials to other places.”

Receiving the items on behalf of the beneficiaries, the Executive Secretary of the state Emergency Management Agency, Babangida Nasamu, represented by the Director, Administration and Supply, Babangida Wagini, vowed to ensure transparency during the distribution of the items to the beneficiaries.