The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), has distributed 265 bags of assorted grains and other relief materials to 200 victims of flood disaster in four Local Government Areas of Jigawa.

Mr Nura Abdullahi, the head of NEMA’s Kano Operations in charge of Kano/Jigawa, made this disclosure at the flag off of the exercise on Thursday in Hadejia.

Abdullahi said that the materials would be distributed to the people affected by flood disaster during the 2017 rainy season in Hadejia, Guri, MalamMadori and Kirikasamma Local Government Areas.

The items distributed by the agency included; 100 bags of maize (100 kg), 65 bags of beans (100 kg), 50 bags of Guinea Corn (100 kg), and 50 bags of rice (50 kg).

Others are; 100 pieces of treated mosquito nets, 50 pieces of mattresses, 50 pieces of blankets, 50 bundles of roofing sheets, 50 bags of 3″ nails (25 kg) and 30 cartons of tin tomato.

“Our basic mandate is to help the distressed and serve humanity.

“I find it very necessary to extend my condolences to the government and people of Jigawa with regard to flood disaster that ravaged these four LGAs.

“This intervention became necessary in order to complement the efforts of the state government towards reviving these communities from the shock of the disaster.

“It is in this respect that the agency is here to distribute these food and non-food items with the hope that they will provide succour to the affected people,” Abdullahi said.

He also called on government and other stakeholders to take adequate measures that would assist in the mitigation of disasters at all levels.

“It is no longer news that our nation has encountered numerous challenges, one that slowed down our growth, welfare and security.

“Collectively, as a nation and a people, I call on the government and other stakeholders to take measures and actions that will be helpful in the mitigation of disasters at all levels,” he said.

Also, the Executive Secretary of the Jigawa State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Alhaji Sani Yusuf, warned residents to desist from such acts capable of causing flood.

Yusuf stated that the gesture was part of the Federal Government’s intervention to assist the victims.

He, therefore, urged the victims to consider the gesture as a form of assistance and not compensation.

Some of the beneficiaries, Abdullahi Abubakar, Ishaq Danjuma and Buba Sani, lauded the agencies for the kind gesture.