NEMA distributes relief items to victims of Boko Haram attack in Adamawa community

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has delivered relief items approved for 2,238 persons affected by the recent Boko Haram attack on Dabna community in Hong Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

The Director General of NEMA, Alhaji Mustapha Habib Ahmed, who delivered the items, also sympathised with the community over the unfortunate incident.

The NEMA DG, who was represented by the Agency’s Head of Yola Operations, Mr Midala Iliya Anuhu, said the items were approved based on the joint assessment conducted with officials of the Adamawa State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) in the aftermath of the attack on the community to provide immediate succour to the affected persons.

Ahmed, in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja on Tuesday by the Head, Press and Public Relations, NEMA, Mr. Manzo Ezekiel, observed that President Muhammadu Buhari and the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, were concerned about the plight of the affected persons and therefore activated NEMA to immediately support them with the relief items.

Responding on behalf of Dabna community, the District Head of Dugwaba, Chief Simon Buba, appreciated the federal government for the relief items delivered through NEMA.

He however appealed for more support to safeguard the community and enable the affected persons to rebuild their damaged homes and restore their livelihood.

The relief materials were distributed to the 2,238 persons comprising 373 households.

The items distributed were 500 (12.5kg) bags of rice, 500 (12.5kg) bags of maize, 500 bags (25kg) bags of beans, 50 cartons of seasoning, 50 (20 litres) kegs of vegetable oil, 100 cartons of powder milk, 100 carton of beverage (Milo), 30 bags of Salt, 800 pieces of mattresses, 800 pieces of blankets, 800 pieces of nylon mats, 500 pieces of men’s wear, 500 pieces of women’s wear, 500 pieces of children’s wear, 50 rolls of diapers, 100 cartons of toilet soap and 100 cartons of detergents.