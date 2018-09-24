The National Emergency Management Agency on Monday said that about 441,251 people have been affected by flood in about 50 Local Government Areas.

The agency said this in a situation report on the flooding which it said had left 141,369 people internally displaced.

It said about 192 people have sustained injuries as a result of the flood with a total of 108 lives lost to the disaster.

According to the report, made available to our correspondent by the Spokesman for NEMA, Sanni Datti, about 13,031 houses have either been destroyed or damaged as a result of the flood while 122,653 hectares of farmland have been damaged.

A breakdown of the 441,251 people affected by the flood showed that Kogi State suffered the highest with 118,199 people affected.

This is followed by Kebbi, Anambra, Niger with 94,991, 64,331 and 51,719 affected people respectively.

Other affected states are Delta with 37,017 people, Edo 31,113 people, Kwara 41,680 and Benue 2,201

The NEMA report said that a total amount of N12.13bn would be required to provide relief materials to those affected by the flood.

It said currently, only about N3bn which is 25 per cent of the entire amount is available.

This, it noted had resulted in a shortfall of N9.13bn.

The report stated, “Since late August, heavy rains across Nigeria have caused a large-scale flooding that has already impacted 441,251 people.

“However, numbers are expected to rise further as assessments are still ongoing in some states, including Rivers and Bayelsa which are believed to be amongst the worst hit.

“As water levels have continued to rise in Rivers and Bayelsa States, some communities have been submerged in water.

“To avert loss of life and injury, NEMA in collaboration with the military have started the immediate evacuation of families that are still trapped in their homes.

“The affected families are being relocated to nearby camps and there is an urgent need for assistance in terms of food and non-food items.”