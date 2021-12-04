NEMA commends NSCDC over prompt response to crimes, disasters

The South-West Zonal Coordinator of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Akiode Saheed, on Friday commended the effort of officers and men of Nigeria Security And Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Oyo state Command in fighting crimes and responding to emergency issues across the state.

Saheed, according to a press release by the state public relations officer of the Corps, Chief Superintendent of Corps, CSC Oluwole Olusegun, gave the commendation during a courtesy visit to the Oyo State NSCDC Commandant, CC Micheal Adaralewa at the State Command Headquarters, old Nitel Building, Agodi Ibadan.

A copy of the statement made available to newsmen stated that Saheed commended the disaster management unit of the NSCDC for being very active, passionate and hardworking in discharging their duties whenever they’re called upon for natural and man-made disasters.

He also appreciated the commandant and his staff for the support given to NEMA and promised to sustain the goodwill through partnership in training and simulation exercises.

Oyo State NSCDC Commandant, Mr Michael Adaralewa, in his response appreciated the Zonal coordinator of NEMA and promised to sustain and strengthen the existing relationship between the two agencies.

Commandant Adaralewa also used the medium to charge NEMA and other emergency agencies to support Oyo NSCDC in the campaign again bush burning, careless handling of fire at home, electrical equipment at home and offices.

Adaralewa, however, maintained that his officers and men in Disaster management, Counter-Terrorist unit and CBRNE have been deployed to strategic locations in the state to rescue and prevent any cases of emergency.

The highlight of the visit is the showcasing of one of the vehicles with facilities for rescue to the Oyo NSCDC Commandant and his management team.

Commandant Adaralewa urged the government and good people of Oyo State to support NSCDC with information and logistics for emergency rescue as well as fight crime and criminality in the state.

He also advised the good people of Oyo state to be vigilant and stay cleared of criminal acts during this festive season, he also urged members of the public to call control room numbers during cases of emergency: 08062384818, 08077513995, 09055533303.