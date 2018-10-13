



The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in Niger on Saturday called on citizens, governments in all levels and the private sector, to take proactive measures on disaster reduction in the country.

Alhaji Aliyu Kanfindangi, the NEMA Head of Operations in charge of Niger and Kwara, made this appeal to commemorate the observance of International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction.

Kanfindangi, in a statement, disclosed that the agency’s focus was in line with this year’s theme — “Reducing the Economic Loss of Disasters’’.

He noted that extreme weather condition arising from climate change as well as natural disaster had caused huge economic loss to many people.

He urged stakeholders to cultivate the habit of taking proactive measures aimed at disaster risk reduction and preventing loss of lives and property.

International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction is observed on Oct.13 to highlight the way people and communities around the world reduce exposure to disasters and to raise awareness about the risks involved in it.