The National Emergency Management Agency has stressed the need for collaboration with relevant stakeholders in Sokoto state in taking the right measures to avert disasters in addition to adopting effective management strategies.

Suleiman Muhammad, NEMA Head Sokoto field office, said this on Tuesday at a one-day stakeholders’ meeting in Sokoto on Tuesday.

He stressed the need for strong partnership between federal, state and non-governmental organisations on the management of disaster-related issues.

Muhammad explained that humanitarian actors in the state were brought together in order to ease coordination and facilitate efficient and effective response to disasters.

He said: “It is a known fact that no single organisation is fully equipped and competent enough to handle any form of disaster alone.

“There is need to coordinate different response organisation, non-governmental organisations, volunteers and even community in order to achieve desired result.”

According to him, Federal Government has put in place NEMA to coordinate such activities, urging the development of the same coordination systems at states and local governments.

He added that the interaction would enable stakeholders to identify most critical disasters, responses and implementation of national disaster plans in line with National Disaster Management Frame Work.

In his remarks, Alhaji Ibrahim Dingyadi, the Director-General of the State Emergency Management Agency, said the state government had always supported effective collaborative measures aimed at averting disasters..

According to him, equipment and necessary logistics were being provided to tackle all forms of disasters wherever such disasters might suddenly occur.

Contributing, the Commander of 119 Forward Operation Base of Nigerian Air force, Group Cpt. Jibrin Usman, said the military had always supported disaster management.

He assured that there more partnerships between the military and other stakeholders.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that military officials, Police, Federal Road Safety Corps, Nigeria Immigration Service personnels attended the meeting.

Others were representatives of Nigerian Metrological Agency, states and local government officials, among others.