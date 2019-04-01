<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has attributed incessant collapse of buildings in Nigeria to poor monitoring and enforcement of standard by regulatory agencies.

It also called for arrest and prosecution of importers of substandard construction materials in the country.

Evans Ugoh, Head of Imo/Abia Operations Office of NEMA, disclosed this to newsmen in Owerri, shortly after he visited the scene of a collapsed building in Ariaria community in Aba South LGA of Abia State.

He said while two persons were confirmed dead in the incident, 10 sustained various degrees of injury and were receiving treatment in various hospitals.

Speaking on cause of incessant building collapse in the country, Ugoh attributed the incident partly to building regulatory agencies, which he said had been carrying out poor monitoring of projects due to compromise.

He said: “The regulatory agencies are not doing enough in the area of monitoring projects and enforcement of standard.

“Builders bribe their way into getting approval without being strictly monitored which will eventually lead to compromising standard.”

He urged regulatory agencies to rise to the occasion and ensure that projects were effectively monitored and building ethics enforced to check the ugly trend.

Ugoh called on the law enforcement agencies to identify, arrest and prosecute importers of substandard materials being used for construction.

It would be recalled that in the last two weeks, no fewer than seven buildings had collapsed in various states, leaving at least 20 dead and 35 people injured.