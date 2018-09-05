The National Emergency Management Agency on Wednesday urged humanitarian agencies and non-governmental organisations operating in the northeast to always follow due process while carrying out their activities.

The Northeast Zonal Coordinator of NEMA, Bashir Garga, gave the advice at a humanitarian development and coordination forum held in Maiduguri.

Garga, who reminded the humanitarian organizations about the rules of engagement, also insisted that both NEMA and SEMA must know their programmes all the times.

He noted that many humanitarian organizations were executing several intervention programmes without informing the government.

He said: “When you go to Pulka in Gwoza, you will see some partners doing one project or the other without the knowledge of NEMA, which is supposed to coordinate such programmes.”

Garga said that sometime in the past, MSF released a piece of information about some malnourished children and other issues.

Garga said that in an ideal situation, both NEMA and MSF were supposed to have discussed it and proffered solutions to it.

He said: “For the mere fact that you are here to assist us does not mean you will treat us the way you want.

“I am saying this with all manners of seriousness because no government will accept any situation that will subject it to any form of embarrassment.

“Agencies partnering government must carry the government along in their activities.”

The zonal coordinator also urged the humanitarian organizations to combine their humanitarian supports with development programmes at the post-insurgency level.

Garga said that the agency had noticed rising cases of misunderstanding associated with land dispute and housing issues in liberated areas.

He called for the intervention of NGOs in such areas.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the forum is a quarterly meeting that gives humanitarian partners a platform for discussing their challenges.

It also promotes synergy among partners in planning and execution of humanitarian interventions in order to avoid duplication of projects.