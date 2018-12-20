The National Emergency Management Agency on Wednesday said a total of 4,123 Nigerians voluntarily returned from Libya between January 6 and December 18, 2018.

The Acting Zonal Coordinator, NEMA, South West Zone, Segun Afolayan, made the disclosure while receiving a fresh batch of 140 Nigerians who arrived from Libya.

Afolayan lauded the International Organisation for Migration and the European Union for facilitating the return of Nigerians stranded in the volatile North African country.

According to him, a total of 11,833 Nigerians have been brought back since the Assisted Voluntary Return Programme began in April 2017.

He noted that the Migrants Resource Centres recently established by IOM in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Labour and Productivity in Abuja, Benin and Lagos was also yielding the desired results.

Afolayan said: “The centres were opened for any intending migrants to access information or make enquiries about the prospective country of destination, the various job opportunities in the country and safest routes.

“It also provides important information to Nigerians who intend to travel through regular process.

“The feedback from the centres have been very positive and encouraging.

“The recording of more than 3,000 enquiries so far by prospective migrants and assistance given by the centres are very commendable.”

Afolayan said the new returnees arrived the Cargo Wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, at about 10.30pm on Tuesday aboard a Libya Airline aircraft.

Afolayan said they comprised 39 adult females, eight female children, 76 adult males and 17 male children.