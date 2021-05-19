The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has identified 10 local government areas in Cross River State that fall under the probable flood risk areas in view of the Annual Flood Outlook for 2021.

The agency also identified two local government areas in the state that falls under the highly probable risk areas for 2021.

The Director-General of NEMA, Muhammadu Muhammed, said this in Ikom Local Government Area while distributing relief materials to victims of windstorm in the area.

Mr Muhammed, who was represented by Godwin Tepikor, the zonal coordinator of NEMA, South-south, urged the state government to immediately commence their preparedness, mitigation and response activities to mitigate the impact.

He mentioned the 10 local government areas to include Yakurr, Calabar Municipal, Akpabuyo, Obubra, Bakassi, Ogoja, Biase, Etung, Odukpani and Ikom.

He said the two local government areas in the state that fall under highly probable risks areas were Calabar South and Abi.

“The state should immediately commence their preparedness, mitigation and response activities so as to mitigate the impact of the predicted flood on the vulnerable local government areas,” he said.





The agency distributed relief materials to over 1,000 households affected by windstorm in four communities in Ikom local government area of Cross River.

Newsmen reported that the distribution followed the windstorm disaster that occurred on May, last year, in Ogomogom, Akorofono, Nkarasi and Abinti communities, all in Ikom Local Government Area.

The director general said the items were approved by President Muhammadu Buhari, following the recommendation from the agency as humanitarian assistance to the affected persons.

The items distributed were bags of rice, beans and garri, tomato paste, kegs of palm oil, wrappers, blankets, bundles of roofing sheets, cement, bags of nails, zinc and ceiling boards.

He urged the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the items.

In his remark, the Director General, Cross River State Emergency Management Agency, Princewill Ayim, thanked NEMA for its intervention.

The Chairman of Ikom Local Government Area, Kingsley Egumi, thanked President Buhari and NEMA for the timely response to the concerns of their people, pledging that the items would be judiciously utilised.

Mfam Akong, who responded on behalf of the beneficiaries, thanked NEMA for its assistance.