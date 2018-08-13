The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) yesterday said it was collaborating with the national assembly to set up a parliamentary group to coordinate legislative actions on implementation of remedial issues identified by independent audit reports of NEITI in the extractive industry.

A press statement from NEITI said the decision to set up the parliamentary group which would comprise relevant committees in the Senate and House of Representatives was part of the resolutions reached at a retreat held in Lagos for members of the national assembly on EITI implementation in Nigeria.

The executive secretary of NEITI, Mr. Waziri Adio, while addressing the retreat, said the proposed parliamentary forum would help to coordinate the work of the various committees in addressing remedial issues in NEITI reports.

He added that the forum would also promote and strengthen intra-legislative committee relations, engagements and outreach on important issues that require urgent legislative intervention and advocacy.