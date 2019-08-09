<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) says its constant engagement with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) on its operations was based on its mandate to promote corporate ethics, transparency and accountability in the oil and gas industry.

Its Executive Secretary, Waziri Adio, made the clarification in Abuja while on a courtesy visit to the NNPC Group Managing Director, Mr. Mele Kyari.

According to a statement, Adio advised Kyari and his team to publish the Corporation’s audited financial reports and expand on what had been achieved so far towards making NNPC’s operations open and accountable.

He also reminded the GMD of the need for the NNPC to take up its full responsibility in the implementation of the new Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) standards on Beneficial Ownership disclosure, Commodity trading, Mainstreaming and application of the 2019 EITI global standard approved in Paris, France.

Adio said the impression that NEITI report was never complete without an attack on NNPC’s operations was a misconception the agency’s role as an anti-corruption watchdog in the oil, gas and mining sector.

“We have nothing against the NNPC; we request that it runs an open, transparent and accountable process required to build public trust and citizens’ benefits of the abundant natural resources in the country,” he was quoted to have said in the statement.