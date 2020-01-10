<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Talks between the Delta State government and Nigerian Labour Congress Delta Chapter have stalled following disagreements.

Although Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has vowed to pay the new wage, progress in negotiations has been slow.

It was learnt Government committee chaired by Secretary to the State Government, Mr Chiedu Ebie, has continued negotiations with the union despite lingering issues of the proper computations of basic salary.





It was learnt that union leaders are wary over any agreement reached after allegations by civil servants that government did not fully implement the N18, 000 minimum wage in 2011.

A source said the committee after presenting the State government’s template was asked to review issues of basic salaries and other issues.

However, the Chairman of the Delta State NLC, Mr. Goodluck Ofobruku, said: “We are still negotiating in Delta but everything is going well. In next one week we will come out with a template.”