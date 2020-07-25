



The North East Development Association (NEDA) has said that the N100 billion probe against the North East Development Commission (NEDC) was politically motivated and is bound to fail.

It would be recalled that the House of Representatives Thursday said it would investigate an alleged misappropriation of N100 billion at the North East Development Commission.

Mallam Kabiru Duhu, the Director, Liaison Office of the association, made the statement during a chat with newsmen in Abuja on Friday.

Duhu said the resolution to probe NEDC moved by the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives was just a smear campaign against the commission and to the North which would eventually fail.





According to him, NEDC is just a year old, and despite this, the commission’s developmental efforts are visible and applauded by the good people of the region.

He said the resolution which was moved by the PDP Minority Leader, Ndidi Elumelu, was also an attempt to smear and dent the image of the commission’s leadership and by extension, the North despite the fact that the commission had performed beyond expectations within just a year.

He advised the legislators to concentrate their energy on tidying up the mess in the southern sister organization which had guzzled trillions of naira over the years with nothing on ground.

Duhu expressed shock over the silence of legislators from the North-east region who he said were expected to rise in defence of the activities of the commission during the resolution.