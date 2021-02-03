



Popular Nigerian billionaire and politician, Ned Nwoko, has praised polygamy as a saviour of women from prostitution.

The former lawmaker disclosed this in a recent interview in which he highlighted the significance of marrying more than one wife, which according to him keeps the society running by stopping young women from engaging in a improper profession like prostitution.





Nwoko boosted his argument with the example of his compatriots from the northerner part of the country who marry many wives, saying that there is an economic importance of the action as the married woman becomes part of the household and then community.

He said: “You see the average Northerner marrying two, three, four women, they are helping the society because it is the economic downturn that has affected so many women who you see doing prostitution and all that…”