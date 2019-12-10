<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Ilorin Zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has arrested three persons for allegedly collecting money from students participating in the ongoing National Examination Council, NECO, at Government Day Secondary school, Ote in Eiye-Nkorin area of Kwara state.

The suspects are the principal of the school, Issa Abdulrahman, a teacher, Usman Lanre Kayode, and a supervisor of the examination in the centre, Saka Isiaka.

The EFCC had received an intelligence report that the school management and supervisor of the centre, were extorting money from the students writing NECO in order to assist them in the examination.

It was learnt that the principal of the school allegedly usually separated students who could not contribute money from those who paid.

But problems started when an operative of the anti-graft agency disguised as a passerby, and confronted the trio.

An iPad containing answers to all the questions was recovered from them.

Spokesman of the zonal office, Gbenga Adewoye who confirmed the development said the suspects would soon be charged to court.