The National Examinations Council has released the withheld results of candidates who sat for its 2018 June/July Examination in Kwara State.

This was revealed by the Kwara State Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, Hajia Bilikisu Oniyangi.

Oniyangi said the results were released following the resolution of technical issues and the payment of outstanding fees of N27 million by the state government.

Oniyangi regretted the inconveniences caused parents and students by the delay and assured that the state government has taken measures to prevent a reoccurrence.