The Nation Examination Council (NECO) has released the 2019 June/July results.
829,787 representing 71.59 per cent made five credits and above including English language and Mathematics.
When compared to 2018 June/July results, it represents an increase of 0.11 per cent.
To check result, buy the result checker Token online at ecards.com.ng and check result in less than a minute.
