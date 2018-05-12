Registrar, National Examinations Council (NECO), Professor Charles Uwakwe, has been sacked.

He was appointed Registrar of the Council two years ago when his predecessor, Professor Abdulrasheed was similarly removed.

As at the time of filling this report, no official reason was given for the sudden sack of the Registrar.

However, sources close to the council disclosed that the sack may not be unconnected with an award of a N25 billion contract without the knowledge of either the Federal ministry of education or he governing Board of the council.

It was also learnt that the Registrar had embarked on the recruitment of staff without the knowledge of the appropriate authorities.

Similarly, two other Deputy Directors whose identity cannot be verified as at the time of filling this report were also said to have been sacked. No reason was also advanced for the sack of the duo.

Meanwhile, Alhaji Abubakar Gana who is the most senior Director in the Council has been directed to take over as the acting Registrar.