<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Barely four months after it dismissed 70 staff for engaging in certificate forgery, the National Examinations Council, NECO, has sacked another 19 of its staff on similar offence.

The sack, according to the examination body, in a statement by by Azeez Sani, its Head, Information and Public Relations Division, Tuesday, was approved by the governing board

The statement explained that the action came after a “Staff Certificate Verification Committee constituted by the Management carried out its assignment diligently by inviting some staff with questionable credentials to appear before it, during which the affected staff attested that their certificates were forged.”

The statement read in full:” The Governing Board of the National Examinations Council (NECO) has approved the dismissal of 19 staff from her service for certificate forgery.





“A Staff Certificate Verification Committee constituted by the Management carried out its assignment diligently by inviting some staff with questionable credentials to appear before it, during which the affected staff attested that their certificates were forged.

“The committee also contacted the schools and Institutions which the affected staff claimed to have attended and the schools and institutions denied having certificated them.

“At its 52nd Regular meeting, the Governing Board of the Council vetted the report of the Certificate Verification Committee and approved the dismissal of the affected staff.

“It would be recalled that the Governing Board had at its 17th Extra Ordinary meeting in November, 2019, also approved the dismissal of 70 staff for Certificate forgery.

“The Certificate verification exercise which is on-going is aimed at sanitizing the system”