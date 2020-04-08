<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





National Examinations Council (NECO) has stated that it has not postponed the 2020 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) and the Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) due to the prevailing situation in the Country.

A Press Statement issued by the Head, Information and Public Relations Division of the Council, Malam Azez Sani declared that the Management has never contemplated shifting the date scheduled for the two examinations.

He described it as a barrage of fake news trending on social media which he said is untrue and should, therefore, be disregarded by the general public.





According to him, “the Council has not reviewed any of its remaining Examination Time Tables (BECE) and (SSCE), neither is it contemplating such for now”.

“The general public has been urged to disregard such fake news as the Council is monitoring the prevailing situation in the Country and will make Official pronouncement on the Examinations if the need arises” It stated.

Azeez added that only the 2020 National Common Entrance (NCEE) was postponed indefinitely due to the outbreak of COVID-19 while other dates remain the same for now.