



The National Examinations Council, NECO, has announced resumption of its 2020 Senior School Certificate Examination, SSCE, which was a fortnight suspended indefinitely following the #EndSARS protests across the country.

The examination body,in a statement through its Head, Information and Public Relations, Azeez Sani, announced that “the examinations will now continue with a new Time-Table from Monday 9th November, 2020 to Saturday 28th November, 2020.”

The statement read: ”The National Examinations Council (NECO) wishes to inform candidates, schools and other stakeholders of the resumption of the 2020 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) in all states and the FCT from Monday 9th November 2020.





“The Council was constrained to postpone the examinations indefinitely on Monday 25th October 2020 due to security challenges occasioned by the ENDSARS protests, which disrupted the smooth conduct of the examinations in some parts of the Country.

“Following the return of normalcy in the states and FCT, the examinations will now continue with a new Time-Table from Monday 9th November, 2020 to Saturday 28th November, 2020.

“This new Time-Table will be made available to the general public, schools and candidates from Wednesday 4th November, 2020. The Time-Table can also be seamlessly downloaded from the NECO official website: www.neco.gov.ng

“The Council thanks the general public and candidates for their patience and understanding during the period the SSCE was suspended. NECO assures the general public of quality service in the discharge of her statutory responsibilities at all times.”