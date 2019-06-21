<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The National Economic Council (NEC) on Thursday set up a Security and Policing Committee to address the challenge of banditry, kidnapping, cultism and other security issues confronting the country.

The Inspector-General of Police (IG-P) Mohammed Adamu, disclosed this while briefing State House correspondents after the maiden NEC meeting presided over Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari had earlier inaugurated the 2019 to 2023 NEC which admitted 12 new governors.

NEC comprises governors of the 36 states, the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the Ministers of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Agriculture, FCT and the Minister of State, Petroleum.

The IG-P said he gave the council the general internal security situation in the country and presented the strategy put in place in order to reduce crime and insecurity.

He listed the challenges as kidnapping, banditry, cultism and armed robbery.

According to him, kidnapping and banditry are prevalent in the North Western and North Central and the South West, with cultism and some pockets of kidnapping while the South-South and South East have challenges of cultism and elements of kidnappings.

Adamu said that the council observed that the situation was being stabilised as a result of some of the strategies in terms of liaising and cooperating with members of the public.

He said that that another key issue discussed was revisiting of the Safer City initiative which entailed the installation of CCTV cameras in FCT and major cities across the country.

According to the I-GP, the council concluded that a Security and Policing Committee should be set up.

““Membership includes the governors of Ekiti, Bayelsa, Ebonyi, Kastina State, Kogi and Borno.

“They will be joined by the National Security Adviser, the IG-P and the Chief of Defence Staff or his representative, he said.

Adamu said that part of the strategy to deal with the security situation and to prevent crime was “to bring back the `Safer City concept where all our major cities are fixed with CCTV.