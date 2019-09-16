<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Niger Delta Youth Movement, Delta State Chapter, has given its nod to the appointment of Mr. Bernard Okumagba from Warri South as Managing Director, NDDC, describing it as a reward and responsibility to oil producing areas to be at the core of development of the Niger Delta.

The group, which has members drawn from the five oil producing ethnic groups of Itsekiri, Ijaw, Isoko, Urhobo and Ndokwa, also has chapters in the other eight states of the Niger Delta.

In a statement released to journalists by its secretary, Comrade Marc Onovaye, the chairman of Delta NDYM, Comrade Monoyo Edon said the nomination of Chief Bernard Okumagba comes at a time when the people of Delta South District have been yearning for federal appointment in the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration, stating that no excuse can be adduced for not flooding Delta State with meaningful projects.

“Bernard Okumagba’s nomination from the oil-rich Warri South Local Government Area in Delta South has cleared the kerfuffle brewing in Delta State over Federal appointment in the President Muhammdu Buhari’s administration. We understand that Delta North has the Central Bank Governor. Delta Central has a minister and now, Delta South has the MD, pending National Assembly’s clearance of the new board. With this appointment, it means there is no excuse Delta State should not get her fair slice of development dividends from the APC-led Federal Government.”

The pan-Niger Delta group believes that Okumagba is eminently qualified to hold the position because of his his rich background.

The statement continues, “With his Accounting background and as a former Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Okumagba will be a perfect fit for his new portfolio. We welcome his nomination. We urge all Deltans to stand by him and give him every support necessary to perform and represent us well at the NDDC.”

The group also pledges their collaboration with the new MD and board in the areas of capacity building, mobilization and empowerment of youths of the region.

“The NDDC desperate needs capable hands that will steer it to meet the yearnings of the people of the Niger Delta. We are ready (as we have always done) to work with the new MD and board to ensure that they perform creditably well to the expectations of Niger Deltans and President Muhammadu Buhari who names the new board.”