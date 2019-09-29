<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Commander, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Gombe State, Aliyu Adole, has warned youths in the state to desist from inhaling stench from pit latrine and gutter.

The NDLEA boss said some youths were in the habit of inhaling the stench from pit toilets and gutters to get intoxicated.

Adole gave the warning on Saturday at the Gombe Marathon 2019 organised by the Young Pharmacists of Nigeria to sensitise youths to wellness with the theme ‘Run Against Drug Abuse.’

He said, “Today’s race is to run against drug abuse. It is geared towards bringing you out of drug abuse, you can come to NDLEA for solution. There is nothing you can hide about drug abuse, forget about the stigma. We can give you all the necessary assistance. There is no other time than now to stop drug abuse.”

According to the NDLEA Assistant State Commander, Operations and Intelligence, Okafor Olisaemeka, drug abuse fuels crime, including robbery and rape.

“Some fry cockroaches and mix it with something, Some mix used sanitary pads to have the feel of cocaine. Someone who takes drugs will not know if the person he is sleeping with is their sibling or not,” he added.

The convener of the marathon, and the North-East Zonal Coordinator, Young Pharmacists of Nigeria, Shadrach Nziomisaki, said Gombe State had the second highest rate of drug abuse.

Ado Haruna with tag Number 1294 came first, with Abdulrazak Adamau 1781 placing second and Ibrahim Adamu 1325 third position.