



The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has said it was yet to resume the job recruitment it suspended In compliance with stipulations by the Presidential Task Force on the COVID-19 pandemic and that a website purporting the organisation had commenced hiring should be regarded as a scam.

NDLEA Head of Public Affairs, Deputy Commander of Narcotics, Jonah Achema, made this disclosure in a statement today.

The agency warned the public that scammers were behind the site.





Achema said that the recruitment portal circulating on the internet was fake and the public needed to take caution.

The agency noted that job scammers, who had created fake NDLEA recruitment portal, had been extorting money from unsuspecting public.

NDLEA said: “The agency wishes to inform the general public that there is no fresh recruitment exercise going on. The public are warned to be wary of these scammers. All prospective applicants will be duly communicated once the screening resumes.

“It is also important to note that NDLEA will not ask for any fee from any applicant.”