Yobe command of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Wednesday said future of youth in the state was in great danger except drastic measures were taken to check the excessive consumption of hard drugs.

Mr Apeh Reuben, Commander of NDLEA in the state, told newsmen that his command seized not less than 976.671 kg of cannabis and psychotropic substances in the state in the last one year.

“As the World marks the 2019 United Nations Drug-Free day, the state of drug abuse in Yobe is alarming, with attendant consequences on the future of youth and the state.

“The command in the last one year seized 942.023kg of cannabis sativa and 37.648kg of psychotropic substances, such as Tramadol, Codeine syrup, Diazapam and others.

“The command also arrested 59 suspects and counseled 132 persons, while others were referred to Bauchi due to lack of rehabilitation facilities in Yobe” he revealed.

The commander solicited for support from the Yobe government and non-governmental organizations to establish drug treatment and rehabilitation center that would handle drug addicts in the state.

According to the commander 23 traffickers have been convicted while 20 others were being tried in courts over drug-related offences.

He commended some pharmaceutical stores in the state for cooperating with the agency , just as he warned patent medicine stores operate within the confines of the law or face the wrath of the authorities.

Reuben noted that the pharmaceutical stores avoided selling prohibited drugs but many patent medicine stores engaged in the illicit business.