The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) says the ban placed on tramadol has given rise to other forms of psychoactive stimulants.

The NDLEA Commander in Yobe, Apeh Reupen, disclosed this while speaking at the 2018 commemoration of the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking on Thursday in Damaturu.

“Many emerging psychoactive substances are now being marketed in replacement of tramadol. The potency of these locally invented drugs is similar to the synthetic one.

“The emerging problem of the new psychoactive substances especially among the youth in the state is becoming a matter of serious concern,” Mr Reupen said.

He added: “In spite of our campaign to reduce drug trafficking and abuse, record available still shows that the arrest and seizure of illicit drugs is on the increase.”

Mr Reupen, therefore, appealed to states government and individual organisations to support the war against drug abuse.

“I call on all and sundry to rise to the occasion and wage credible war against this monster that has eaten deep into the fabric of the Nigerian society,” he said.

He commended sister agencies for their assistance especially in intelligence gathering and manpower support to the NDLEA.

Meanwhile, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) on Tuesday said it had commenced training of 20,000 young pharmacists across the country as parts of its effort to stem menace of drug abuse.

The Director General of NAFDAC, Moji Adeyeye, gave the advice while commemorating the 2018 World International Day Against Drug Abuse in Abuja.

The United Nations has set aside June 26 to be marked annually as International Day against Drug Abuse, to create awareness against Illicit Trafficking or illegal drug trade across the globe.

Mrs Adeyeye explained that the training was to conduct a compressive study or research across the country concerning drug abuse.

“We are working with not less than 20,000 young pharmacists to do a pilot phase of the study in the six geopolitical zones.

“Those young pharmacists are carefully selected and they are not more than 35 years of age.

“They are expected to visit secondary schools across the country, distribute questionnaires and conduct a systematic study on the scope of drug abuse.

“Honestly, today is a sad day for me because of what drug abuse has done to our youth in the country,” she said.

Mrs Adeyeye stated that the most commonly abused drugs in the country were tramadol and codeine.﻿