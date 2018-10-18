



The Adamawa State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency said it had confiscated 200.7 kilogrammes of substance suspected to be Indian hemp in the state.

The Commander of the agency in the state, Yakubu Kibo, disclosed this to News Agency of Nigeria in Yola on Wednesday.

He said the prohibited drug was seized from one Alhaji Ali Lafiya, whose wife, Aisha, was arrested in his stead.

According to Kibo, the suspected drug baron was at large during the seizure at his residence in Anguwar Waji area of Lafia, Lamurde Local Government Area of the state.

He said: “At about 2am on Wednesday, October 17, 2018, following an intelligence report, men of a Special Squad of the NDLEA stormed the house of one Alhaji Ali Lafiya at Anguwar Waji in Lafia town.

“A total of 200.7kg of substance believed to be Indian hemp was seized.

“Although, the suspect was at large during the operation, his wife, Aisha Ali, 30 years old, was arrested.”

According to the Commander, from intelligence gathering, Lafia town in Lamurde is becoming a den of drug dealers.

Kibo assured that the suspect was being trailed and would be apprehended soon.

When interviewed, Aisha told newsmen that she had been married to the suspect as second wife for the past seven years.

She confessed that she was aware about the illicit business of her husband.