The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency seized 2.9kg of illicit drugs and rehabilitated 129 drug dependent persons in Plateau in the first six months of 2018.

Ibrahim Barji, the Plateau State NDLEA Commander, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Jos on Tuesday that the seized drugs consisted narcotics and psycho-tropic substances.

Barji, who spoke on the command’s activities to mark the 2018 International day against drug abuse, ‎said that the command would not relent in the fight against drug trafficking, abuse and production in the state.

NAN reports that the theme of this year’s international day is “Listen First”.

Barji said that the agency’s rehabilitation center currently had 21 drug dependent persons undergoing counseling and rehabilitation. ‎

The commander ‎commended the state government for providing the agency with logistics and financial support to enable it discharge its duties pro-actively.

Barji pleaded for more support from all stakeholders for continuous sensitisation of the public on the ills associated with drug abuse and peddling.