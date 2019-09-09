<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Imo has solicited the collaboration of the media in the fight against drug abuse in the state.

Mr Uche Sampson, the agency’s Public Relations Officer in the state, made the call in an interview with newsmen in Owerri on Monday.

Sampson said that cooperation of the media became necessary because of the challenges the agency usually faced in tackling the menace, especially in the last quarters of the year.

He said that the command had mapped out strategies to curb drug abuse in the state between September and December.

Sampson urged the public to report suspected cases of drug abuse at the command’s headquarters in Owerri and zonal offices at Okigwe, Orlu, Oguta and Aboh Mbaise.

He said: ”We know what the coming months look like, especially with festivities around the corner.

“This is why we have laid down strategies to tackle the challenges head-on.

“We commend the media for the support they have always shown and continue to call on them to partner us in the area of public enlightenment.

“While we may not completely get rid of drugs, a lot can be achieved through healthy partnerships that positively affect the masses,’’ Sampson said.