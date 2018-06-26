National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has called on all communities in Anambra State to assist the agency in its fight against drug abuse.

Sule Momodu, Anambra commandant of the agency, made the call on Monday during a chat with newsmen in Awka.

Speaking through Charles Odigie, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the agency in Awka, the NDLEA boss said without collective fight against the scourge, the agency would hardly win the war.

While commending some communities within the state as well as the government of Anambra under Governor Willie Obiano for assisting the agency in the fight, Momodu regretted that some communities and market leaders harbour drug peddlers, thereby heightening trend.

He noted that many people were under bondage in different ways today because of their addiction to drugs, and called on residents of the state to bring their loved ones who are already addicted to drugs to NDLEA for counselling, correction and rehabilitation at no cost.

Urging community leaders to report dealers in their various communities, so that their children will be safe from the scourge, he said: “Drug issue cannot be left for NDLEA alone. We have shortage of logistics and manpower to handle the fight alone that we are seeking collaboration to achieve this.

“Anambra State government under Dr. Willie Obiano sees drug issue as very integral in his government, and he has been doing a lot to assist us.”