The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Anambra state command, has secured the conviction of two notorious drug lords in the state.

In a statement issued by spokesperson of NDLEA in Anambra, Charles Efosa Odigie, he said the agency on Monday secured conviction of two notorious drug lords namely Nonso Chukwulobe and Ikechukwu Ifekandu both from Umota-Obosi, in Idemili North local government area of Anambra state.

“Delivering the judgement at the Federal High Court sitting in Awka last Monday, Justice Mohammed Abubakar sentenced Nonso Chukwulobe a.k.a. JP (Male), 56 who was arrested with 17.6 grams of heroin on the 08/03/2013 to 12 years imprisonment.

The sentence is to start counting from the date of his arrest.

It added that Ikechukwu Ifekandu, (male), 45 years who was arrested with 170 grams of cannabis sativa on the 20/04/2012 was sentenced to five years imprisonment” he said.

Meanwhile, the NDLEA Anambra state commander, Sule Momodu, has however advised drug peddlers to leave the state, saying “the heat will continue to be too hot on them.”