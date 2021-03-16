



Operatives of the Nigeria Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Ebonyi State Command, have sealed Grace Court Hotel and Suite, owned by former Governor of the State and Senator Representing Ebonyi North Senatorial zone, Dr. Sam Egwu.

The hotel located at Nna street in Abakaliki metropolis was sealed at the early hours on Monday over allegation that the hotel has become safe heaven for illicit drug peddlers and consumers.

Newsmen gathered that the anti-drug agency, had earlier on Sunday, arrested some suspects in possession of large quantity of hard drugs in the hotel, which led to sealing of the premises on Monday.





The Deputy Commandant in charge of Operations and Intelligence of the Agency Mr. Ibrahim Bashiru, led the operation.

Bashiru later said he was not in the position to speak to journalists on the matter.

One of the operatives who was part of the operation was seen carrying many mobile phones suspected to be owned by those arrested.

But at the moment no official statement has been issued by the agency or the hotel management.