



The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency ( NDLEA ) has extolled Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra state for his dogged and relentless fight against drug and substance abuse coupled with various initiatives put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The commendations came on the occasion of this year’s United Nations (UN) celebration of International Day Against Illicit Drug Abuse and Trafficking at the Command Headquarters in Awka, the Anambra state capital.

NDLEA State Commander in Anambra, Mr Mohammed Musbau Idris, said Governor Obiano’s logistic and moral support to the agency cannot be overemphasized and that the governor was equally committed to making the state free from drug abuse, COVID-19 as well as other security challenges.

The NDLEA boss also expressed profound gratitude to the governor for the provision of land where a functional rehabilitation facility will be built, noting that when constructed, the facility will assist in no small way to get those with drug problems rehabilitated and reintegrated into the society.

He, however, stated that this year’s commemoration of International Day Against Drug Abuse calls to mind that the well-being of the human society was being threatened by drug abuse and its attendant problems.

He said lives were being destroyed as young adults metamorphosed into criminals.

“It is sad to note that the incidences of drug abuse and trafficking is still posing a great danger to our society. The most disturbing aspect is the active involvement of the youths in the consumption of these chemical substances,” he said.





Idris who observed that teenagers and young adults were most vulnerable to substance abuse, disclosed further that the agency was tackling drug problems through the supply reduction, demand reduction and prosecutions; adding that between January and June 2020, 87 suspects were arrested with a seizure of 797.647kg of different drugs. 48 cases were filed at Federal High Court and 20 convictions were recorded.

The Anambra state commander of the NDLEA said one of the strategies the agency has deployed to achieve a drug free society was quiz competitions for secondary school students in Anambra state. He said the quiz competition was a collaboration between the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency and Lady Victoria Onyido while the major sponsor is His Royal Highness Igwe Alexander Onyido of Ogidi kingdom in Idemili-North local government area of Anambra state.

Idris therefore advised that, ”It is imperative to stress that for us to achieve a drug free society, drug abuse prevention activities should be the focal point from federal,state and local government levels. Nongovernmental organizations should also join by getting involved in activities that are directed at prevention and public enlightenment for people to know more about drugs and its effects so that we can prevent our young ones from initiating drug use habit.”

The Anambra State Commissioner for Health, Dr Vincent Ogochukwu Okpala, who also functions as the Chairman of the Anambra State Drug Control Committee, said the theme of this year’s occasion was well thought out, noting that if people were well informed about the aftermaths of drug abuse, they will not indulge in it.