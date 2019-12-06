<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Mr Alfred Adewumi, the new National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Commander in Kogi, says the agency will collaborate with sister security agencies and the state government to rid the state of illicit drugs.

Adewumi gave the assurance in a statement signed by Ibrahim Suleiman, Deputy Superintendent of Narcotics in the state and made available to newsmen in Lokoja on Friday.

He took over from Alhaji Mohammed Bello who had been redeployed to Adamawa Command.

Adewumi promised to consolidate on the achievements of his predecessor whom he said performed excellently well.

“We are determined to collaborate with the security-friendly government of Kogi under the leadership of Gov. Yahaya Bello to rid the state of the scourge of illicit drugs,’’ he said.

Adewumi, an alumnus of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, had served the agency in various capacities in Kebbi, Akwa-Ibom, Zamfara, Bauchi, Oyo and Anambra States.

He was an Assistant State Commander in charge of Operations and Intelligence, Anambra Command, before his deployment to Kogi Command of the NDLEA.