The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, has promoted a total of 1,311 staff, an official says.

This is made up of 1,291 staff within the rank and file and 20 others converted to officer cadre, John Achema, the spokesperson of the agency said in a statement sent to newsmen by the new agency, PRNigeria.

The promotion exercise followed the completion of the process set in motion by the Chairman/Chief Executive of the Agency, Muhammad Abdallah (rtd) to address the lingering backlog of promotion in the agency.

The conversion is also consistent with with the federal government’s circular referenced HCSF/EPO/EIR/CND/100/98 of September 2016 which equates HND with degrees and as well as any other additional qualifications.

According to the Chairman/Chief Executive, the exercise is expected to spur the benefiting staff to put in their best in the service of the agency and the nation, Mr Achema said.

He noted that the exercise is in phases and that by the time the agency is through, it would have succeeded in normalising the structural disjointedness of the workforce.

The issues of promotion and other welfare matters have built up over the years and were only inherited by the present leadership of the agency. Management has been meticulous in resolving them once and for all, Mr Achema said.

It would be recalled that some individuals under the faceless “concerned officers association” have infiltrated the press, casting aspersions on the genuine efforts of the management of the agency, Mr Achema said.

“The allegations need not be dignified because they are not from any credible source but the ghost concerned officers who do not have any particulars of NDLEA officers and men. They have continued to maintain the name of one Yusuf Ahmed Musa without any service number, who signs their petitions, a name that is non-existent.”

The agency has not made any pretext about its underfunding and inadequate manpower and tireless efforts are being made to improve the situation, he added.