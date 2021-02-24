



The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, has burst a syndicate that specialised in importing cakes, biscuits and other confections (baked with drugs) for the rich in Lagos State, arresting the leader— Samuel Ebenezer.

NDLEA recorded the breakthrough when its operatives raided some drug spots in Agege, Ikorodu, Lekki, Okokomaiko and other parts of the state; dismantled major drug syndicates, arrested suspects and seized large quantities of hard drugs.

According to NDLEA, “One of the drug syndicates burst during the raids is coordinated by one Samuel Ebenezer in Lekki.

“His cartel imports special sophisticated drugs baked in cakes, biscuits and cookies from the United States and sells to the rich and affluent people in Lekki and Lagos Island.”





During the raids, a total of 90 suspects including an Indian were arrested, while over 614 kg of various types of drugs were seized.

According to the Lagos State Commander of the Agency, Mr. Ralph Igwenagu, “the breakdown of the seizures is as follows:

“Cannabis Sativa 577.020 kg; Cocaine 0.183kg, Heroine 0.003 kg, Tramadol 36.202kg (7,697) tablets, Rohypnol 0.208kg (646) tablets, Diazapam 0.462kg (2066) tablets, Exol-5 0.52kg (316) tablets, making a total of 614.396kg of different types of hard drugs seized.”

The haul included a container-load of tramadol the agency intercepted at the Apapa seaport.