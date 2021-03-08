



NDLEA operatives have arrested a drug trafficker at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, with three parcels of cocaine concealed in a false bottom in his suitcase.

Mr Femi Babafemi, NDLEA Director, Media and Advocacy said this in a statement he issued on Monday in Abuja.

Babafemi said the suspect, Hassan Taiwo, was intercepted at the E-Arrival hall of the airport upon arrival on board an Ethiopian Airlines flight last Friday.

He said preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect had been plying the illicit trade through the Middle East routes for some time.

He said Taiwo was on a return trip to Abuja from Addis-Ababa when he was nabbed.

“Upon a thorough search, we discovered another ticket on him while our findings also showed that he had been plying his criminal trade through some Middle East countries,’’ he stated.

Babafemi said that in a related development, NDLA operatives at the Anambra Command have recovered 58.5 grammes of cocaine and 13.9 grammes of heroine concealed in the palace of a prominent traditional ruler in the state.





He said that investigations were on-going to unravel how the illicit drugs were hidden in the palace.

He added that the palace security guards were helping in tracing the dealer behind the consignment.

“Also, narcotics officers attached to a courier company in Lagos have intercepted 500 grammes of unaccompanied cocaine going to the United Arab Emirates concealed inside the walls of cartons containing clothes.

“At another courier firm in Lagos, one kilogramme of cannabis was concealed in cream bottles going to UAE, while 500 grammes of ketamine hidden in artefacts and going to the U.S., was also recovered.

“Another 480 grammes of unaccompanied methamphetamine going to China was recovered from the same courier company, ‘’ he stated.

He added that the NDLEA Chairman, Retired Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa, commended the commanders, men and officers involved in the operations for their vigilance.

Marwa charged them to continue with the vigour of the offensive action maxim of the new leadership of the lead anti-drug agency, Babafemi stated.