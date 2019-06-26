<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

No fewer than 33 permanent secretaries in Kano state civil service and some commissioner nominees are currently undergoing compulsory drug test at the Kano state command of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA.

This was part of criteria for consideration into the positions.

The state government introduced the criteria for screening officials into its public offices about two years ago to demonstrate its commitment to tackling the menace of drug and substance abuse in the state.

It could be recalled that Kano state had topped the chat as the highest in drug and substance abuse in the country and the state government has taken several measures to address the menace.

Speaking at a press briefing yesterday as part of activities marking the 2019 International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Drug Trafficking the State Commander, NDLEA, Dr Ibrahim Abdul revealed that 33 permanent secretaries are currently undergoing the test to determine their suitability for the respective positions.

He commended Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and the Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi II for their unflinching support to the fight against drug abuse.

“Even directors from federal civil service who are in drugs have come here for rehabilitation. You know in Kano no one is given any appointment by the state government unless he or she is certified to be drug free through drug test. Some commissioner nominees have undergone the test and about 33 permanent secretaries are currently undergoing drug test here.

“The same thing with the Kano Emirate Council, anytime the Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi II wants to make any appointment either for district or ward heads he always sends them to us to carryout drug test on them, all these are commitment to war against drug and substance abuse.”

Reviewing the activities of the command from last year Abdul confirmed the seizure of over 6.7tons of drugs and other psychotropic substances including cannabis sativa, khat, cocaine and heroine among others which he said had been unprecedented feat in the history of the command.

Dr Abdul added that 725 suspects were arrested, 47 of whom had already been convicted.

“It is worthy of note that during the period under review forty seven cocaine and heroine suspects were nabbed by the command. Two notorious suspected members of the syndicate were arrested enroute Saudi Arabia via Sudan with 2.927kg of cocaine.

“The command also played a significant role in unearthing and arresting six suspected connected with Zainab Aliyu’s saga” he said.

He also confirmed that the command had discovered and destroyed a weed (cannabis) farm at Wailari village in Kumbotso Local Government Area of the state.

He appealed to all and sundry to join hands with law enforcement agencies to fight the menace in the state saying the agencies alone could not win the war.