The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA) Special Area Command, has intercepted two currency smugglers at the Airport in Abuja.

The suspects, Obasi Derek Chidi and Nebo Obunmneme Lloyd were apprehended as they arrived at the airport aboard an Ethiopian Airline Flight 911, connecting from Tel Aviv, Israel on Friday

Spokesman of the agency, Mr. Jonah Achema, said in a statement that the suspects were arrested with various sums of hard currencies neatly concealed in their travelling bags which they failed to declare at Ben Gurion Airport in Israel or upon arrival at Nnmadi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

“Upon intensive search by officers and men of NDLEA, Lloyd was found with the sum of $371, 203; €20, 000 and 20 Shekels while Chidi was found with $318, 000.“

“According to Alhaji Hamisu Lawan, Commander, NDLEA, NAIA, preliminary investigation indicated that the money was to be delivered to a recipient in Abuja who they claimed was expected to disburse same to supposed beneficiaries. So far, the couriers could not give account of the source and purpose of the money,” Achema said.

He said that the money was neither declared before take-off in Israel nor upon their arrival in Nigeria.

While saying that the challenging security situation in the country called for vigilance in all areas, he added that the suspects and monetary exhibits have been transferred to the appropriate government agency for further investigation.