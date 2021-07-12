NDLEA intercepts drugs concealed in jerry cans of local herbal mixtures

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has intercepted 550 grammes of cannabis and 50 grammes of Rohypnol (Flunitrazepam) at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos.

Mr Femi Babafemi, NDLEA’s Director of Media and Advocacy, said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Babafemi said that the drugs concealed in six jerry cans of local herbal mixtures called Gabo were seized at Skyway Aviation Handling Company Plc. export shed.

He said that the drugs were detected during outward clearance of cargo going to Dubai and one Mr Babatunde Bakare was arrested alongside the items.

The director of media said that operatives of the command also intercepted a 4.3 kilogrammes of skunk imported from Canada.

He said that the package which came on Ethiopian Airline, was concealed in nine packs of cereals.

He also said that on July 6, operatives of the MMIA command conducted a follow-up operation at Gate 2, Ladipo Oluwole Street, opposite Guinness Bottling Company, Ikeja.

Babafemi said that one Mr Animashaun Kabiru was apprehended for questioning over a bag containing bitter kola which was brought for export to the U.K.

“When the bag of bitter kola was searched, it was discovered that the bitter kola was mixed with some wraps of a substance suspected to be illicit drug.

“A total of 36 wraps of the suspected substance later tested positive for cocaine weighing 600 grammes,” he said.

Babafemi also said that an Uber driver, Mr Lawal Rasheed, who was arrested on June 8 in connection with the seizure of a cocaine consignment, had been let off the hook.

According to him, Rasheed’s release followed his cooperation that led to the arrest of the real owner of the drug, Mr Egbo Maduka.

He said that Maduka in his statement accepted ownership of the consignment and absolved Rasheed of any complicity.

The NDLEA spokesperson quoted the agency’s Chairman, Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa (rtd.) as commending the officers and men of the MMIA command for the series of seizures and arrests in the past weeks.

Marwa urged them not to rest on their oars, adding “we must all remain fully prepared and proactive at all times if we have to battle this scourge to a standstill.”