The Jigawa Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) said it had destroyed 6.21 tonnes of assorted drugs in the state.

Joshephine Obi, the agency’s Commander in the state who confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Tuesday, said the exercise took place on Sept. 6 in Dutse.

Obi said the drugs were recovered from drug offenders already prosecuted and convicted.

She added that the destruction of drugs by burning was in compliance with the order of the Presiding Judge of the Federal High Court, Dutse.

The commander added that from 2013, the command had arrrsted 3,608 suspects and seized 8.26 tonnes of various types of exhibits.

According to her, a total of 753 persons were also convicted and sentenced to various jail terms.

“We’ve also given thousand of enlightment lectures as well as basic counselling to thousands of illcit drug users within the period under review.

“Every arrested drug user is put through basic counselling intervention,” the commander said.

Obi further warned that the command would not condone drug abuse and trafficking of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances in the state.

“Therefore we expect people to be inspired to contribute their quota to get rid of drug abuse which is a dream and joy-killer, crime booster, a destroyer of health and lives, divider of familes, thief of future of promising youths, source of economic distruption and social insecurity,” she added.

She stated that the command, with support from the state government and other sister agencies, had been working to fulfil its two-fold mandate in the state towards the reduction of the supply and demand for illicit narcotic and psychotropic substances.

The commander further appealed to the public to get involved in the sensitization of families and communities against illicit drug trafficking and abuse.

Obi, who commended the state government, local councils, religous leaders and traditional rulers for their unflinching spport to the agency, appealed for more support especially in the areas of provision of operational vehicles and rehabilitation centre.

“We also thank everyone that contributed to the withdrawal of all these drugs from the society, all commanders and officers who have put in their best in the drug war in the state through the years and our sister agencies, especially the Police and NSCDC and other patrotic Nigerians,” Obi said.