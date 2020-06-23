



The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Osun on Monday said it had destroyed 14.73 hectares of cannabis sativa (Indian hemp) farm discovered in Ikire, Irewole Local Government Area of Osun.

Mr Samuel Egbeola, the Osun NDLEA State Commander said that the command carried out the cannabis farm destruction operation on Friday.

“On June 19, officers and men of the command went to a forest in Ikire area of the state to destroy a cannabis sativa farm earlier identified.

“The size of the farm destroyed is 14.73 hectares and 18 bags that have been harvested were also seized from the farm.

“These seized bags has a gross weight of 273 kg.





“This operation is coming on the backdrop of the United Nations International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking Week, which is commencing today (Monday) and the grand finale being June 26.

“This is also the first cannabis farm to be destroyed in the state this year,” he said in a statement.

He, however, said no arrest was made during the operation.

Egbeola thanked all the stakeholders, including the state government, other sister agencies and people of the state for their cooperation with the agency.

He promised that the NDLEA would continue to intensify the war on illicit drugs until the state becomes a drug-free state.