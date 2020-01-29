<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, on Wednesday said that it has convicted eight drug peddlers in Imo state.

The agency also said that it rehabilitated five drug-dependent persons. Arrested 146 suspects as well as seized 225.32 kg exhibits.

This was part of the 2019 performance record of the agency part of which newsmen captured in Owerri, through the Public Relations Officer, PRO, of NDLEA, Mr. Sampson Uche.

It also added that within the year under review that forty-eight (48) persons who used drugs were counselled, just as he announced that the agency as of December 31st, 2019 that there were fifty-five (55) drug cases pending in court.

He said: “On behalf of the Command, Our state commander, Mr. Nse Inam, wishes to thank the good and well-meaning compatriots in Imo for the goodwill and moral support which we enjoyed from them in the year 2019.





“With your support, we were able to achieve great feats including the arrest of 146 suspects, seizure of 225.32 kg exhibits, In 2019, the NDLEA, counselled of 48 persons who used drugs, PWUDs.

“The success we made could not have been achieved without the collaboration with local communities.

“The command had a total of 55 drug cases pending in court as of Dec. 31, 2019. The Command successfully convicted 8 drug peddlers while conducting sensitisation and enlightenment campaigns in sundry locations across the state, and rehabilitation of 5 drug-dependent persons.

“The command hopes that with improved logistics and necessary infrastructure, we will do more to serve you better in pursuit of the provisions of the NDLEA Act and in fulfillment of the strategic pillars of the National Drug Control Master Plan.”