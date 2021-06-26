Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig Gen Buba Marwa (rtd), has disclosed that the agency under his watch has seized a total cash and drugs valued at over N90 billion within five months.

He also revealed that about 10.6 million Nigerians were actively abusing cannabis.

Marwa made the disclosure Saturday at the launch of War Against Drug Abuse in commemoration of the United Nations International Day against drug abuse and illicit drug trafficking at the State House Banquet Hall in Abuja.

According to him, Nigeria is the highest user of cannabis globally and the increasing trend of drug abuse in the country is worrisome and has become an enabler of insecurity.

He further revealed that over 2,180 traffickers have been arrested, including five drug barons controlling different cartels and a record 2.05 million kilograms of drugs intercepted and seized across the country.

The NDLEA boss who stressed that the nation cannot afford to mortgage the lives of citizens for financial gains by legalising cannabis, called for partnership particularly with the establishment of a Special purpose committee to win the war against drug abuse.





While commending President Muhammadu Buhari for his support that made structural changes at agency possible, he reiterated the agency’s committment to confronting the drug scourge with all the seriousness it deserves.

Marwa said, “We have devoted the past five months to restructuring and strengthening the NDLEA and transforming it into an efficient anti-drug juggernaut. Our efforts have yielded positive results. The numbers have been impressive: over 2,180 traffickers arrests, including five drug barons controlling different cartels across Nigeria; a record 2.05 million kilograms of drugs intercepted and seized across the country; 2,100 drug offenders prosecuted with 500 jailed by courts, and a total cash and drugs seizure valued at over ninety billion naira (N90 billion).

“While the statistics are impressive, we wouldn’t deceive ourselves that we have succeeded in cleaning the Augean Stable in five months. We have only made a head start. We need to sustain the momentum. We need to win the drug war. We cannot afford to be complacent. Officers and men of the NDLEA have a collective resolution to clean up Nigeria and make our country drug free. And in this campaign, we are tackling the scourge of drug abuse and trafficking on all fronts.”